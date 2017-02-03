Apple to start iPhone manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

Mumbai: Apple Inc has reached an agreement with the Karnataka government to set up its first manufacturing unit in the country in Peenya Industrial area of Bengaluru.

As per sources, Apple’s representatives, including Vice President iPhone operations Priya Balasubramaniam, Government Affairs Head Ali Khanafer, Director iPhone operations Dheeraj Chugh, and Country Counsel Priyesh Povanna met with the ministers and officials of the Karnataka government.

The report said the two parties had a positive discussion about the initiatives in manufacturing and possible collaborations with the state government in other areas.

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge has said that Apple’s intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru will promote cutting edge technology ecosystem and supply chain development in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally. He said that Apple will start production for the Indian market in April of this year.

Apple has chosen Taiwan-based contract phone maker, Wistron Corp., as its manufacturing partner in India. And Wistron is believed to have identified a facility in Peenya, an industrial suburb of Bengaluru.