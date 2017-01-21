Apple ready to make iPhones in India

Mumbai: Apple is willing to start making iPhones in India, for that California based Apple Inc. is going to meet the central government officials in Delhi next week.
Apple is asking India for a long list of financial concessions that includes a 15-year tax exemption on imports of materials and components. Apple aims to set up their manufacturing units in India because the tech giant aims to boost India’s business scenario and at the same time sees the country as a fast growing smartphone hub.
Apple wants to boost business in India as the country of 1.3 billion becomes the fastest growing smartphone market and sales flatten in the US and China.
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook visited the country for the first time in May as he sought government approval for Apple to open its own stores.