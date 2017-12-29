Apple to offer discounts on battery replacements

New York: Apple is offering a discount on battery replacements to anyone with an iPhone 6 or later, the company said in a statement. A replacement will now cost $29 instead of $79 starting in late January 2018.
Soon after news of Apple having slowed down older versions of their flagship device, the iPhone, flooded internet and social media forums, the company issued an apology to their users and offered USD 29-worth battery replacements for a year.
In a letter, it stated that the replacement offer is being done in a bid to compensate for the degrading quality of batteries.
Apple has also promised to introduce additional features to its software, iOS, to provide more information about the battery health in early 2018, so that users are well informed when their batteries are no longer capable of supporting maximum phone performance.
Earlier last week, Apple confirmed the news of slowing down of old iPhones and said those with older batteries will take a hit in performance.
The company, however, clarified that it is not slowing down older iPhones to urge people to upgrade to newer models, but admitted to addressing an issue with devices containing older lithium-ion batteries that result in unexpected shutdowns.