Latest News Update

Apple to offer discounts on battery replacements

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Apple

New York: Apple is offering a discount on battery replacements to anyone with an iPhone 6 or later, the company said in a statement. A replacement will now cost $29 instead of $79 starting in late January 2018.

Soon after news of Apple having slowed down older versions of their flagship device, the iPhone, flooded internet and social media forums, the company issued an apology to their users and offered USD 29-worth battery replacements for a year.

In a letter, it stated that the replacement offer is being done in a bid to compensate for the degrading quality of batteries.

Apple has also promised to introduce additional features to its software, iOS, to provide more information about the battery health in early 2018, so that users are well informed when their batteries are no longer capable of supporting maximum phone performance.

Earlier last week, Apple confirmed the news of slowing down of old iPhones and said those with older batteries will take a hit in performance.

The company, however, clarified that it is not slowing down older iPhones to urge people to upgrade to newer models, but admitted to addressing an issue with devices containing older lithium-ion batteries that result in unexpected shutdowns.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Reliance Jio Reliance Jio
919
Latest News Update

Jio New Year offer: 1.2GB data per day at Rs 199
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
821
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top