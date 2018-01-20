Appeal to President to hear our view too, says AAP in office of profit case

New Delhi: Referring to disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said, “We appeal to the President to hear our view too.”
His comments came after a meeting was held with the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.
MLAs will meet President also, Sisodia added.
The ruling AAP has a giant majority in the 70-member Delhi assembly with 66 seats and the disqualification will not endanger the Arvind Kejriwal government. It will come down to 46 seats, still comfortably across the half-way mark at 35.