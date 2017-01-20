Twin City

Apollo Hospitals launches Elder Care centre

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
apollo hospital

Bhubaneswar: Apollo Hospitals one of Asia’s largest integrated healthcare provider launched Apollo Elder Care a dedicated well being and health of elderly people.

The unique Geriatric Care initiative will be a comprehensive center for understanding the medical background of an elderly and offer customized care.

In the first phase of the launch, the service will be available across Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Delhi.

It will be a one stop service to address physical, psychological, medicinal and financial concerns of a patient and his caregivers.

Proﬁcient geriatricians and allied medical professionals will provide comprehensive assessment to address all-round needs of a patient and recommend the best suited treatment approach.

The dedicated Geriatric Care centres have been divided into four zones-Out Patient Care, In Patient Care, Emergency Care and Home Health Care and will offer comprehensive physical, cognitive and psychosocial assessment, a personal care plan, recommendations to improve health and functional ability, rehabilitation, safe use of medicines and will address home and emergency care for the elderly.

Dr BK Patnaik, who is in-charge of the Geriatric Clinic, said that the clinic would remain open on six days a week (Monday to Saturday) from 9. 00 AM to 4.00 PM, where the elderly above 60 years of age would be examined after which they would be advised as to the line of treatment to be adopted for their ailment.

The core treatment facilities available at the centre includes care towards preventing and managing fractures, dizziness (vision care), memory loss, depression, psychological revitalization, vaccinations, fatigue, unsteadiness or weakness, physiotherapy, diet counseling and medicine management.

