AP Police visits Odisha to probe ragging death case

Bhubaneswar: A three-member team of Andhra Pradesh Police arrived here on Thursday to investigate into the death of Sambalpur boy Shreyash Kesharwani allegedly due to torture and ragging at a private institute in Visakhapatnam.

The team, led by Circle Inspector of PM Palem police station K Laxman Murthy will collect medical records of Shreyash. “We will gather information about the injuries Shreyash had sustained and the ailments he had before death. We will meet the doctors who treated him at the hospital here,” the Circle Inspector told reporters.

Murthy informed that a murder case has been registered against three students, who according to family members of Shreyash had thrashed and threatened him with dire consequences of he revealed the incident to anyone.

“A case against three students has been registered under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC on January 10. After collecting information from doctors and cops here, we will go to Sambalpur to meet Shreyash parents,” Murthy said. A case of unnatural death has been registered with Chandrasekharpur police station here in connection with the death..

Shreyash breathed last at a private hospital here on January 6 after being allegedly thrashed by three of his hostel inmates in December last year. Subsequently, his family members lodged a complaint with Sambalpur Police which handed over the case to its Visakhapatnam counterparts.