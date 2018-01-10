AP Govt offers assistance in Odisha villages to lure tribal

Koraput: The officials of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh along with Vizianagaram MLA were found offering assistance to tribal at Kotia gram panchayat under Pottangi block in Koraput district on Tuesday.

The officials were allegedly providing assistance to the villagers under Matrubhumi scheme launched by the Andhara government.

Koraput Collector Anupam Saha informed media that he had sent sub-collector Krutibas Rout to the spot nn being informed about the incident who held discussion with the Andhra officials.

According to reports, after conducting survey of developmental projects at Kotiapunja village under Kotia gram panchayat located on Andhra-Odisha border on Tuesday, the officials distributed blankets among the villagers.

The blankets were provided to the villagers under the Janambhumi programme of Andhra Pradesh, which is observed in Andhra from January 2 to 11 every year.