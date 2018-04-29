National

AP Government to recruit 1,000 college students as interns

Pragativadi News Service
Vijayawada: With an objective to involve youth in its mission to change the way education is being imparted in the government schools, the AP government has decided to recruit as many as 1,000 interns from various colleges through its NRI flagship initiative AP Janmabhoomi.

The interns will collaborate with State officials and help school teachers in the digital literacy programme.

According to reports, the representatives of the AP Janmabhoomi said that internships for 1,000 candidates are available. “The students will get a chance to face realtime situations and further prioritise, delegate and make decisions. In the last two years, more than 300 interns from various colleges across the State have helped over 1,000 teachers in improving their digital literacy skills”.

The interns will also be mentored by experienced professionals from premier management colleges. “On completion of the internship, interns will receive a certificate from the State government.

