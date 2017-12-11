Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are married now, say reports

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have tied the knot, say reports. The cricketer and the actor are going to make it official soon.

When the Indian skipper and the actress left the country last week, many believed that the wedding was to take place by the weekend that we just said goodbye to.

An insider told a news channel that Virat and Anushka got married this morning.

Speculation that Virat and Anushka were getting married by December 12 first started doing the rounds after said that Virat and Anushka’s family had booked a place in Italy from December 9 to December 12.

The world’s second-most-expensive holiday destination is playing host to Virat and Anushka’s Tuscan wedding. It is a resort called Borgo Finocchieto, just 34 kms from the Siena station and an hour’s drive from Tuscany.

When Anushka and Virat took off for Europe along with their respective families, netizens went into a tizzy trying to come to terms with the fact that the two might actually be tying the knot.