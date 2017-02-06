Bollywood

Anushka Sharma as ghost bride in “Phillauri” movie

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Mumbai: The trailer of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s second production venture ‘Phillauri’ was released on Monday. Starring Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma, the trailer gives a glimpse of the film that promises to be a mixture of comedy and romance.

The 2-minute 55 second long trailer starts off with Suraj Sharma being asked to marry a tree since he is a ‘maanglik’. But that’s not the least of his problems. After reluctantly getting married to a tree, Suraj’s character finds himself being haunted by a ghost named Shashi (played by Anushka Sharma).

The ghost claims that since she resides in the tree, Suraj has unwittingly married her. What follows is a fun ride of events that trace back to Shashi’s life before she became a ghost.

The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films and directed by Anshai Lal. Slated to be released on March 24,

