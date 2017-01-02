Anurag Thakur removed as BCCI President

New Delhi: As a shocking incident, the Supreme Court on Monday has sacked Anurag Thakur as BCCI president and Ajay Shirke as secretary.

Earlier, the court in its hearing on 15 December, had threatened to initiate perjury and contempt proceedings against Thakur for allegedly asking for a letter from the ICC and denying it on oath. The Supreme Court said that Thakur would have to go to jail, if the charges against him are proven.

The charge against Thakur is that he had asked for a letter from ICC CEO Dave Richardson saying that the appointment of a CAG nominee in the BCCI would amount to government interference. According to ICC rules, a national cricket board must be free of government interference and any infringement of this could result in de-recognition of member bodies.

The Supreme Court had given the board time until December 3 to implement the reforms suggested by the Lodha panel. The board had pleaded that it could not implement all the reforms, which include large-scale structural and management changes. The Lodha Committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, was set up in January 2015 by the Supreme Court to suggest changes in the way the BCCI, the world’s richest cricket board, is run.

The court on 13 December, also dismissed the BCCI’s plea seeking a review of its 18 July verdict directing it to implement the Lodha panel recommendations.The main points of discord between the two parties have been the age cap of 70 years on administrators, cooling off period of three years between terms, and the one state one vote policy. The BCCI had said that it had accepted most of the recommendations of the Lodha panel, but put the rejection of the few recommendations down to the disagreement of the state associations over it.