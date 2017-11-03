Anupam Kher inaugurates third Kalinga International Film Festival

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Bollywood actor and FTII’s Chairman Anupam Kher on Friday inaugurated the third Kalinga International Film Festival at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University here.

The three-day long festival, organized by KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences along with KIIT Film Society, will end on November 5.

Speaking on the occasion, Kher said, “Small town people dream, while big town people target their life….. But I believe, with sincere work and discipline life we can fulfil our dream. ”

“Life is about courage”, he added saying Veega hua Aadmi barish se Nahin darta.

Popular film ‘Ranchi Diaries’ would be screened this evening and will be followed by an interaction session with Kher.

KITT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Ganga Kumar, IAS, Ranchi Dairy Director Swattik, Mohanty, and CEO, KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences Himanshu Khatua were present on the occasion.