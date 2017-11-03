PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Anupam Kher inaugurates third Kalinga International Film Festival

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kalinga International Film Festival

Bhubaneswar:  Renowned Bollywood actor and FTII’s Chairman Anupam Kher on Friday inaugurated the third Kalinga International Film Festival at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University here.

The three-day long festival, organized by KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences along with KIIT Film Society, will end on November 5.

Speaking on the occasion, Kher said, “Small town people dream, while big town people target their life….. But I believe, with sincere work and discipline life we can fulfil our dream. ”

“Life is about courage”, he added saying Veega hua Aadmi barish se Nahin darta.

Popular film ‘Ranchi Diaries’ would be screened this evening and will be followed by an interaction session with Kher.

KITT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Ganga Kumar, IAS, Ranchi Dairy Director Swattik, Mohanty, and CEO, KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences Himanshu Khatua were present on the occasion.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
759
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
754
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
747
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top