Anukreethy Vas is India’s face at Miss World 2018

China: Anukreethy Vas is India’s face at the most prestigious beauty pageant competitions, Miss World 2018. Anukreethy has successfully made it to the top 30 in the competition.

Last year, Manushi Chhillar from India brought laurels for the country after being titled the Miss World 2017. Manushi will also be seen in the event being held in Sanya, China. She will crown her successor at the end of the glamorous event.

Anukreethy (20) hails from Tamil Nadu and was titled Miss India 2018 earlier this year.

She is currently pursuing a Bachelors degree in French from the Loyola College in Chennai. Anukreethy is also a state-level athlete.

Apart from India, the other contestants who made it to Top 30 are from Bangladesh, Chile, France, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Uganda, United States, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Notably, Winning Miss World 2017, Manushi brought back the crown to the country after 17 long years. Priyanka Chopra had won the Miss World title in the year 2000.