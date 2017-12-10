Anubhav Mohanty promotes ‘Milky Moo Super’

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to bridge the gap, dairy major Milk Mantra has developed ‘Milky Moo Super’ as part of its fresh milk portfolio.
Founder and MD of Milk Mantra Srikumar Misra and Brand Ambassador Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty introduced the SUPER Nutrition product at an event here on Friday.
With added Vitamin A and D and 4.2 per cent fats through fortification process, Milky Moo Super will be available in 500 ml pouches across the State.
“Enhanced 4.2 per cent fat in SUPER is going to be very helpful for growing kids and youngsters both physically and mentally as Milk fat is not only a source of bio-active lipid components, it also serves as an important delivery medium for nutrients, including the fat-soluble vitamins,” said Misra.