Anti-poverty programme of Odisha Government praiseworthy: Prof Muhammad Yunus

Bhubaneswar: Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas and hailed the efforts of the State Government for successful implementation of various poverty alleviation programmes in Odisha.

“The way by which the State Government is making continuous efforts to eradicate poverty is indeed praiseworthy”, he told reports after the meeting with Naveen.

The State Government has been doing a commendable job for the socio-economic development of women in rural areas, especially the women self-help groups (SHGs), he said.

“My meeting with the chief minister was cordial”, he added.

“We had a discussion on anti-poverty and women empowerment programmes. We will seek help of Prof Yunus for the development of women SHGs and the tribal people. We are planning to set up rural blanks in the state in line with the pattern Prof Yunus has set up Bangladesh”, Naveen said.