Rayagada: Anti-Maoist posters were found in various parts of Kalyansinghpur in Rayagada district on Sunday.

The posters were put up by Adivasi Ekta Samiti at the walls of Kalyansinghpur high school and Jagannath temple.

The organisation has condemned the violent activities of Maoists and urging the red rebels to stop violence and killing dalits, women and youths in the tribal-dominated areas including Niyamgiri.

Residents of the area have welcomed the move against ultras.