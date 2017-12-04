Anti-Maoist posters surface in Odisha’s Koraput district

Koraput: In a major setback to the ultra outfits that are observing People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week, Anti-Maoist posters condemning violence have surfaced in various parts of Koraput district in Odisha.

The posters, signed by Koraput Yubak Jagaran Samiti, have appeared in the Maoist belts of Sunki, Pottangi, Ampabali, Padwa, Lamataput, a police official said.

The development comes days after the rebels made an appeal to the public to cooperate with them during their celebration week.

Terming the Maoists as agents of anti-development, the posters warned the left-wing extremists against killing people by falsely accusing them of being police informers.

“Don’t be an obstacle to works of development in the tribal-dominated districts, including Koraput,” a poster read.

Some of these posters show Maoists killing villagers, torching vehicles engaged in road construction work, and damaging buildings in remote areas, a police official said.

The anti-Maoist posters are a clear indication that people here are fed up with anti-development activities, said Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

“People have realized that the Maoists do no good to the society. They simply make false promises of development, extort money and kill innocent people,” Singh said.