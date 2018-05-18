Anti-Maoist operation: Naveen announces cash reward for Bolangir and Kandhamal police

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here over Maoist situation in the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated Bolangir and Kandhamal police and SOG jawans for their efforts in combating Maoists and announced cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for Bolangir and Kandhamal police for success in anti-Maoist operations in the districts.

Naveen also announced to felicitate the security personnel engaged in the operation.

He had appealed Maoists to drop weapon and join the main stream on Wednesday.

Notably, seven Maoists were killed in separate encounters with security personnel in Kandhamal and Balangir districts last week.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had congratulated Naveen and Odisha police for successful anti-Maoist operations in the State.