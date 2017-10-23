Anti-liquor women activists clash with police in Odisha

Baripada: A group clash erupted between anti-liquor women activists and police at Dahisahi village under Rasagobindapur police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha after the latter prevented the former from vandalizing a country liquor shop.

According to reports, some women of a self-help group (SHG) alleged that the liquor shop is making the male members of their family drunkard and tried to ransack a government licensed shop.

The women flock armed with sticks and stones had a face-off with the cops on their way to the liquor as the force tried to stop them, following which he irate women attacked the police personnel by pelting stones.

As many as four police officials including Betanati SDPO, Dhiren Nanda, were injured in the attack.

Later, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to take the situation under control.