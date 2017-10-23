PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Anti-liquor women activists clash with police in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
group clash

Baripada: A group clash erupted between anti-liquor women activists and police at Dahisahi village under Rasagobindapur police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha after the latter prevented the former from vandalizing a country liquor shop.

According to reports, some women of a self-help group (SHG) alleged that the liquor shop is making the male members of their family drunkard and tried to ransack a government licensed shop.

The women flock armed with sticks and stones had a face-off with the cops on their way to the liquor as the force tried to stop them, following which he irate women attacked the police personnel by pelting stones.

As many as four police officials including Betanati SDPO, Dhiren Nanda, were injured in the attack.

Later, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to take the situation under control.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.3K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top