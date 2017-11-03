‘Anti-corruption’ and ‘transparency’ are two major plans of government: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: ‘Anti-corruption’ and ‘transparency’ are two major plans of the government; Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said inaugurating the state level function of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week-2017 at Rabindra Mandap here.

Naveen also administered pledge of absolute honesty and integrity to the gathering.

‘Anti-corruption’ and ‘transparency’ are two major plans of the government headed by him at the state; he said and urged Odisha Vigilance’s proactive steps to reach out to the people through social media to facilitate lodging of complaints.

“I am happy to note that the Odisha Vigilance, over the years has emerged out to be the leading anti-corruption agency in the country. To further intensify its public service measures, Vigilance should take prompt action on complaints and grievances. I should call upon all the public servants to reaffirm their commitment to curb corruption from all spheres through public service and to serve people with priority, integrity and dedication”, said Naveen.

He appealed people from all sections of the society to extend their wholehearted support to the anti-corruption agency.

Among others, Bhubaneswar MP Dr Prasanna Kumar Patsani, and Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi graced the occasion as Guests of Honour. The function was presided over by Debasis Panigrahi, Director Vigilance Odisha.

The vigilance awareness campaign this year with ‘My Vision-Corruption Free India’ as its focus witnessed a pledge taking session in which Naveen made all the officials and visitors take the oath of remaining honest and working towards corruption eradication.

During the function, cash prizes and trophies were also distributed to the Vigilance officials and winners of different competitions held since October 30, during the Vigilance Awareness Week observation. The observation concludes tomorrow.