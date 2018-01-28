Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha

Kendrapara: In yet another shameful incident, a young woman has filed a complaint against her father-in-law for alleged rape.

The accused has been identified as Khirod Behera of Badanuakana village under Rajnagar block in the district.

According to the complaint, the woman whose husband works out of state was allegedly raped by her father-in-law many times in the past finding her alone at home.

The victim also mentioned that the accused even once tied her limbs and taped her mouth before raping her in their house.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested the accused and started an investigation into the matter.

The incident happens to be second of its kind in a month as a 23-year-old woman died after she was set on fire after being raped by her father-in-law at Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district.