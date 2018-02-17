Another student dies after MR vaccination in Odisha

Jagatsinghpur: Tension prevailed at Okala in Kathamula of Jagatsinghpur district after a minor student who had fallen sick after being administered Rubella vaccine on February 3 died today while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The deceased had been identified as Piyush Muduli, a Class 5 student of the Gopinath Jew Upper Primary School in the district.

According to reports, Piyush fell ill after being administered Rubella vaccine on February 3 as a part of the ongoing Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive. As his health condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the SCB Hospital and today he breathed his last at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Locals staged protest over the issue and demanded compensation for kin of the deceased student.

Notably, a girl student had died after being vaccinated at Piplimal village in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district. Similarly, 44 students of Nirmala Girls High School located in Kainsara of Sundergarh district had taken ill following the vaccination.