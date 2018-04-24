Another sex video of Odia singer goes viral

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incident of viral sex video, an obscene video of 2.28 minutes featuring a woman Odia singer has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the singer had shot the clip herself some four years ago after being insisted to do so by a music director. It has been also known that the singer ended her relationship with the music director after becoming successful in the Ollywood industry, following which the video was made viral on Whatsapp.

It may be noted that a sex video featuring a female dancer and a youth had recently gone viral in Odisha. Before that a obscene video featuring a reality show winner had been doing rounds in social media.

Notably, Chief Minister had informed State Assembly that the cyber crime menace has been on rise in the days.

Naveen had said that the state Cyber Crime Cell had registered 31 cases of objectionable viral video during the last three months (till March 31, 2018).

Even though, Odisha Police had earlier issued advisory to all district SPs and public to check circulation of such videos on the internet but the menace still continues.