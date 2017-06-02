Another Ruby Rai in Bihar; Class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar fails to answer basic questions

Patna: A year after Ruby Rai made the headlines for all the wrong reasons, this year too, Bihar Class XII topper in Arts stream Ganesh Kumar, is in the news for failing to answer some basic questions on the subject which he topped.
In an interview, Ganesh Kumar stumbled over queries on music subject, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals.
Ganesh said, “I don’t know much about music. I just attended a couple of music classes in the last two years that I spent in college before appearing for the intermediate exam.” He further added, “I never thought I would become a topper in Bihar Board. I was a satisfactory student but never thought that I would top the exams.”
Kumar, who topped Class XII boards in humanities stream, shockingly said singer Lata Mangeshkar is known as ‘Maithili Kokila’, a title bestowed on folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is from Samastipur, where his school is situated.
He also seemed to have a difficult time explaining ‘sur’, ‘taal’ and ‘matra’.
Last year, scam in the Bihar Board was revealed after topper Ruby Rai secured who secured 444, marks out of 500 in the arts stream was not even able to answer some of the basic questions related to her subjects in which she passed in.
Ruby Rai, said in an interview that political science, a subject she virtually aced, teaches cooking. Another student from her junior or intermediate college, who was placed as Bihar’s Science topper, was not able to answer elementary questions like the link between water and H20.