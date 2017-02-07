Headlines

Another RSP mishap, two workers critical after fire at gas cleaning plant

Pragativadi News Service
Rourkela: Security lapses in safety measures continue to create mishaps in Rourkela Steel Plant with fresh incidence of accident occurring here on Tuesday which critically injured two employees.

As per sources, two workers were critically hurt when a fire broke out a gas cleaning plant of Blast Furnace-1 inside the SAIL plant.

The victims have been admitted to city based Ispat General Hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

Notably, a blast furnace leak on January 25 led to death of one worker and injuries to five others. A probe was initiated by product development department of Ranchi based SAIL’s Centre for Iron and Steel. Subsequently two senior officials Deputy General Manager NK Singh, and Deputy Manager Ashok Sahu were placed under suspension after probe.

