Another roadblock for Padmavati as CBFC returns application, Release likely to be delayed

New Delhi: While a controversy rages over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film “Padmavati”, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has returned the application of Bhansali citing “technical deficiencies” in it, likely delaying its release.
Once the filmmaker returns the completed application, the film will be reviewed as per the rules.
The board is allowed 68 days from the date of receiving an application to grant a certificate. CBFC first reviews the application, then allows a date to review the film’s content, and then suggests changes, or grants a certificate in one of the four categories.
Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat – an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.
The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.
Notably, the Karni Sena had called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 1, which is slated as the release date of the film.