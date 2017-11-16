Another Odisha farmer commits suicide over crop loss

Bolangir: The toll of farmer suicides in Odisha rose further after another farmer ended his life due to pest attack at Simulia village under Sadar block in Bolangir district on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Radhakanta Suna had consumed poison on November 12.

Reportedly, Radhakanta has cultivated paddy crops in over four acres of farmland. While two and a half acres of crops were damaged by pests, the rest were destroyed by drought. Unable to bear the crop loss and loan burden, he took the extreme step by consuming poison.

He was rushed to Bolangir DHH and later shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital, where he breathed last today while undergoing treatment.