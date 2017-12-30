Another Nuapada farmer ends life over crop loss, loan burden

Nuapada: In yet another incident of farmers’ suicide, a farmer ended his life by hanging himself to death being distressed over crop loss and loan burden at Jenjara village under Budhipali panchayat in the district on Saturday.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Aganu Rout.

Reportedly, Aganu had cultivated paddy in five acres of his land this year by taking loans from money lenders and cooperative societies. But in vain, his crops were damaged by pest attack and unseasonal rain. Unable to repay the loan burden, Aganu took the extreme step by hanging himself from a tree in his farmland this morning.

Notably, at least 8 farmers have committed suicide in the district this year due to crop loss and debt burden caused by deficit rainfall and pest attack.