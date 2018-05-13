Another minor girl raped in Balasore

Balasore: In yet another incident of sexual assault against minor girls in the state, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped under Soro police limits in Balasore district.

The incident took place when the minor girl had gone to attend a marriage function in the village, police said today.

The accused identified as Manindra Mallick of Purushotampur village has been arrested after the victim/s family members lodged a complaint at Soro police station in connection with the incident.

Police said the accused abducted the minor girl and raped her near an isolated place.

The victim and the accused have been sent for medical examination.

On Friday, a 7-year-old girl was raped by her tuition teacher in Kendrapara district.