Another minor girl gang raped in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: There is no stopping to incidents of rape of women in Odisha. In a fresh case, alleged rape of a Class 9 girl student by three youths in Krisnanandapur police outpost area under Tirtol police limits of Jagatsinghpur district was reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place when the 14-year-old minor girl was going to attend her tuition classes in a bicycle in the afternoon yesterday. The accused trio intercepted her and forcibly took her to a secluded place where they took turns to rape her.

The victim later managed to escape and narrated the ordeal before her family after reaching home.

Tirtol police have detained the three youths for questioning in this connection after a complaint was lodged by the family members of the girl.