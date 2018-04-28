Headlines

Another minor girl gang raped in Jagatsinghpur

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
gang rape

Jagatsinghpur: There is no stopping to incidents of rape of women in Odisha. In a fresh case, alleged rape of a Class 9 girl student by three youths in Krisnanandapur police outpost area under Tirtol police limits of Jagatsinghpur district was reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place when the 14-year-old minor girl was going to attend her tuition classes in a bicycle in the afternoon yesterday. The accused trio intercepted her and forcibly took her to a secluded place where they took turns to rape her.

The victim later managed to escape and narrated the ordeal before her family after reaching home.

Tirtol police have detained the three youths for questioning in this connection after a complaint was lodged by the family members of the girl.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
5.0K
Headlines

Another sex video of Odia singer goes viral
summer vacation summer vacation
4.1K
Headlines

Odisha Govt announces summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow
Disha Patani Disha Patani
2.2K
Entertainment

In pic! Disha Patani’s washboard abs will force you to hit gym
To Top