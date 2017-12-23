Another jolt to Dama, gets removed from BJD vice president’s post

Bhubaneswar: A day after getting sacked from the council of ministers, BJD veteran Damodar Rout again faced a jolt as Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today removed him from the post of party vice president and Dhenkanal district observer.

Trouble seems never ending for the former agriculture minister after he faced flak from various quarters after he stirred controversy for his beggar remark on Brahmin community.

Rout was yesterday sacked from the ministry over his alleged derogatory remarks against Brahmin community at a public function in Malkangiri district.

Following Rout’s sacking, Patnaik has distributed the departments looked after by Rout to other ministers.

The CM also ruled out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle saying that there is no plan for any reshuffle yet.

While Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy has been given additional charge of agriculture and farmer empowerment, fisheries and animal resources development departments, Finance Minister S B Behera is put in charge of public enterprises department.

In his reaction, Rout said that he was not worried over being dropped from the ministry.

While addressing a public meeting in Malkangiri recently, Rout had said that tribals do not beg even in adverse situation while Brahmins beg for alms if the situation so demands.

Rout’s remark had sparked severe resentment among the Brahmins, who had demanded an apology from the minister while seeking his sacking.