Another JNU student goes missing

New Delhi: After Najeeb Ahmed, another Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student has gone missing from the campus.
The student identified as Mukul Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad, is missing since Monday.
A missing report was registered on the evening of January 8. It is suspected that he was having some problems in his relationship, as per sources.
Till now, no foul play has been suspected.
Earlier, Najeeb went missing from the Mahi-Mandavi hostel of the JNU on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some other students.