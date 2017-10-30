PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Another GST extension: Jul deadline to file GSTR-2, GSTR-3 moved to Nov 30, Dec 11

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
GST

New Delhi: In a big relief to GST taxpayers, the last date for filing of GSTR-2 for the month of July 2017 is on October 31, 2017.

The competent authority has approved the extension of filing of GSTR-2 for July 2017 to on November 30, 2017, for facilitation of businesses and all taxpayers.

The last date for filing of GSTR-3 for the month of July 2017 also stands extended to on December 11, 2017 (the deadline was 10th November 2017).

A Notification in this regard is being issued very shortly. This will facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers for filing GSTR-2 for the month of July 2017.

Comments

