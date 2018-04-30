Another girl sexually assaulted in Odisha, accused arrested

Balasore: In yet another case of sexual offence, the police today arrested a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Teliaganj village near Soro in Balasore district last evening.

The mother of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Soro police station this morning following which police swung into action and held the accused.

As per the complaint, the accused identified as Sheikh Tiku, showed obscene videos to the minor girl and sexually abused her. The girl raised an alarm and the neighnours rescued her.

However, the accused managed to escape from the spot. He was later nabbed by the police near Kajimahal village.

“We have arrested the accused and interrogating him to gather more information. Both the accused and victim have been sent for medical examination,” informed a senior police official.