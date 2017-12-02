Headlines

Another girl molested, filmed by miscreants in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bargarh: Even though the Odisha Police and State Crime Branch have issued advisory against circulation of obscene videos on social media platforms, yet another video has gone viral in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

While it is still unknown that when the incident occurred, but a college girl in her uniform was seen in the video being molested by a group of miscreants.

It is seen in the video that a gang of men intercepted the girl in an abandoned placed on Melchhamunda-Padmapur road, while she was returning from her college along with her boyfriend. Later, the miscreants molested her in group despite her repeated cry to leave her.

The girl tried to run away from the molesters but they followed her and repeatedly molested her by touching her private parts. They also filmed the incident and made it viral.

 

