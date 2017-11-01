PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Another farmer ends life over crop loss in Bargarh

Bargarh: In yet another incidence of farmers committing suicide due to crop loss, a farmer from Kalapani of Bargarh district today ended his life by consuming poison.

The deceased, Brunda Sahoo had yesterday torched his pest-affected crops following which being unable to bear the loan burden and crop loss, he took the extreme step by gulping poison today.

Even though Brunda was rushed to Burla Medical College and Hospital in Sambalpur, he breathed his last at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Notably, another farmer Akshay Dharua (52) had also committed suicide by consuming pesticide in the district on October 30.

With the death of Brunda, three farmer suicide cases have been reported so far from the district within two weeks.

