Another farmer commits suicide in Odisha over crop loss

Ganjam: In yet another case of farmer suicide, body of a sharecropper was found early in the morning in his house by his family members in Kukudakhandi block of Ganjam district today. It is alleged that he has committed suicide over crop loss.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Bhuyan of Baulajholi village.

According to reports, Bhuyan was a sharecropper and had borrowed a large sum of money from private lenders, following which he was reportedly under pressure of repaying the money after incessant rainfall damaged the crop.

His body was found early in the morning in his house by his family members and later, a packet of pesticide was found near his body.

Sadar police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and sent the body for post mortem.

However, a senior district administration official said that a detailed probe will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind the farmer’s death.

