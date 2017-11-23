Another farmer commits suicide in Nuapada district

Nuapada: In yet another case of farmer suicide in the state, one Jharpoda Sabar of Kotamal village under Khariar block in Nuapada district committed suicide consuming pesticide.

According to reports, the deceased farmer had grown paddy and cotton crops in about five acres of land allegedly taking a loan of Rs 50,000 from a self-help group.

He was going through depression following loan repaying burden after crop failure and reportedly consumed pesticide in his field today. The farmer was rushed to Khariar Mission Hospital by his family members in critical condition, however, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Irate local BJP workers staged a dharna in front of Khariar police station and blocked Khariar-Bhawanipatna road for some time following the incident and demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the deceased farmer.