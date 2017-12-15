Another farmer commits suicide in Bargarh

Bargarh: Yet another farmer suicide case was reported from Bargarh district today with suicide of farmer Umesh Jagadala of Bhalupalli village in Attabira block by consuming poison allegedly due to crop loss in pest attack.

According to reports, Umesh was admitted to the Burla hospital by family members in a critical condition after he consumed poison on Thursday where he succumbed while undergoing treatment late last night.

He was a sharecropper and was under severe mental pressure after damage of his crop in pest attack and private loans were adding to his woes which led him to take the extreme step, family members alleged.

Later in the day, family members of Jagadala and locals sat on a dharna in front of Attabira block office by placing body of the farmer and demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased.