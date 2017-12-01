Headlines

Another farmer commits suicide in Bargarh district

Pragativadi News Service
Bargarh: In yet another case of distressed suicide over crop failure and debt burden, a farmer allegedly committed suicide consuming pesticide in Bargarh district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Debananda Thapa of Khapasipalli village under Bheden police limits in the district.

According to reports, Debananda consumed pesticide on Thursday evening at around 5 PM. He was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to the Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) by his family members. He breathed his last at around 10 pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sources said, Debanand had grown paddy over three acres with sharecropping two and a half acres.

However, Chakada or brown planthopper pest attack damaged the crop following which worried over the repaying of the loans, which he had taken from village money lenders for farming, Debanand took the extreme step.

Meanwhile, Bargarh BDO, Tehsildar and other officials have reached the deceased farmer’s house and met his kin.

Bheden Police seized the body and launched a probe sending the body for post-mortem.

