Another farmer commits suicide in Bargarh over crop loss

Pragativadi News Service
Bargarh: Another farmer has committed suicide at Karla village under Ambabhona Police Station area in Bargarh district.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Arjun Satnami.

According to reports, the farmer was undergoing treatment at Bargarh hospital after consumed poison yesterday where he breathed his last today.

Arjun had cultivated paddy this year in at least 5 acres of land including 2 acres on sharecropping basis taking a loan of Rs 60,000 from Lakhanpur Society, his family members said.

However, he was in mental pressure after the standing crops were damaged due to drought and subsequent pest attack in the district.

Finding it difficult to repay the loan Arjun took the extreme step on Saturday.

So far, at least 10 farmers have committed suicide in Bargarh district over crop damage and loan burden this year.

