Another debt ridden farmer ends life over crop loss

Rayagada: The deadly aftermaths of pest menace and debt burden claimed another life of a farmer in Malisiripur village under Muniguda police limits in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The deceased farmer identified as Narendra Hikaka had attempted to commit suicide last Sunday by consuming poison being debt ridden and hit by crop loss. Narendra remained in hospital for a week after the suicide attempt, but he succumbed to the poisoning this morning.

According to reports, Narendra was rushed to a nearby hospital by family members after the suicide attempt and later he was shifted to Bissam Cuttack Christ Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Muniguda police rushed to the spot and started a probe after seizing the dead body.