Another criminal injured in police encounter in State capital

Bhubaneswar: It seems like Commissionerate Police in its New Year resolution has promised to take strong action against notorious criminals as Janmejaya Rout, who was wanted in various cases including kidnapping and attempt to murder, was injured in a police encounter in Laxmi Sagar area here late last night.

According to sources, Janmejaya along with his two associates was attempting to kidnap a youth from Badagada area in a SUV when two locals of Laxmi Sagar intercepted them. However, the miscreants attacked the two persons with lethal weapons following which they sustained injuries.

On being informed, a joint team of Badagada and Laxmi Sagar police intercepted the vehicle near Palasuni and nabbed the three miscreants. When Janmejaya attempted to flee from the spot, the cops chased and opened fire at him.

Janmejaya who sustained bullet injury was admitted to Capital Hospital. A country-made pistol and live ammunition was seized from his possession.

Earlier on Tuesday, dreaded criminal Hari Mental and his aide Lipu were arrested from Balianta after they sustained injuries in a police encounter.