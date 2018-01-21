Another Army Jawan martyred as Pakistan opens fire in Mendhar sector of J&K’s Poonch

Headlines

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier on Saturday died in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s of Poonch.

The soldier has been identified as Chandan Kumar Rai. 25-year-old Rai hailed from Nadesar Village of Sakaldiha tehsil District Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

In the wake of increased tension due to the shelling, over 300 educational institutes along the International Border and LoC have been shut down for the next three days by the administration, as per sources.

