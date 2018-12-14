Annual HSC exam from February 22

Cuttack: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination in Odisha will commence on February 22, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced on Friday.

The examination will begin at 9am and continue till 11.30am. Examinees will get 15 minutes additional time for mathematics paper, the board said.

The students will appear for the first language examination on February 22 while the second language paper will be held on February 25.

The third language Hindi and Sanskrit examinations will be held on separate dates. While Hindi examination will be conducted on February 27, Sanskrit paper will be held on February 28.

The mathematics examination will be conducted on March 2, General Science on March 6 and Social Science on March 8.

This year, there will be four sets of question papers instead of three. The examinees will have to score at least 15 marks both in subjective and objective categories.

The examination will conclude on March 8. Similarly, the Madhyama and Open School Certificate Examination will also be conducted between February 22 and March 6.

Meanwhile, the board has extended the form fill-up date for the examination with fines till December 18, informed BSE president Jahan Ara Begum at a press meet.