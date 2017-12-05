Latest News Update

Anna Hazare to stage protest over Lokpal from March 23

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has weakened the anti-graft mechanism by making an amendment to the Lokpal Act.

Both the Congress and the BJP were pro-industrialists and were never concerned about farmers’ problems, he said while announcing an agitation in the national capital from March 23, 2018.

Hazare will press for remunerative crop prices and a strong Lokpal.

“The Manmohan Singh government had weakened the Lokpal Act when it was framed. Now, the Modi government has further weakened it when it amended Section 44 that says relatives of government officials will not have to submit property details,” Hazare said media persons.

Hazare said about 12 lakh farmers across the country had committed suicide in the past 22 years.

The BJP had promised that it would do a lot for farmers’ welfare before coming to power but nothing has been done in its three years’ of governance, Hazare said.

“Now, I have asked for a venue to hold agitation on March 23. The Congress government had earlier denied me any place in 2011 and subsequently put me in the jail. Let’s see what this government does now,” Hazare said.

