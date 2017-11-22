PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Anna Hazare in Odisha on a three-day visit

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Anna Hazare

Bhubaneswar: Well-known social activist Anna Hazare arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Odisha to attend various programmes including farmers’ conclave.

He is slated to hold discussions with different political leaders and intellectuals late this afternoon followed by a press conference. He will then address the youth and students at Kasturba Nari Mahal in Unit-3 here.

Anna will go in a bike and car rally to Jagatsinghpur tomorrow to take part in a state-level farmer conclave organised by the Navnirman Krishak Sangathan (NKS).

The social activist will address the newsmen in Bhubaneswar after returning from Jagatsinghpur and leave for Pune on November 24.

Comments

