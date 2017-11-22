Anna Hazare in Odisha on a three-day visit

Bhubaneswar: Well-known social activist Anna Hazare arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Odisha to attend various programmes including farmers’ conclave.

He is slated to hold discussions with different political leaders and intellectuals late this afternoon followed by a press conference. He will then address the youth and students at Kasturba Nari Mahal in Unit-3 here.

Anna will go in a bike and car rally to Jagatsinghpur tomorrow to take part in a state-level farmer conclave organised by the Navnirman Krishak Sangathan (NKS).

The social activist will address the newsmen in Bhubaneswar after returning from Jagatsinghpur and leave for Pune on November 24.