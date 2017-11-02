PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Anna Hazare to attend farmers’ rally on Nov 23 in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Anna Hazare

Bhubaneswar: Social activist Anna Hazare is scheduled to attend farmers’ agitation rally on November 23 in Jagatsinghpur.

The massive rally will be organised for demanding Pride, Prestige and Pension to put pressure on the government, informed Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) convener Akshaya Kumar here on Thursday.

The protest will be widened in future if the demands are not fulfilled, he added.

Notably, last month NKS had held a national convention at Sansad Marg in New Delhi, which was inaugurated by Anna Hazare.

