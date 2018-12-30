Animal Sacrifice To Continue During Sulia Yatra

Bolangir: Animal sacrifice ritual will continue during Sulia Yatra scheduled to be held on January 8, next year, informed Joint Sulia Puja Committee Secretary Maya Pradhan today.

Sulia Yatra is celebrated annually in Khairugda village in Kulpatda panchayat in Deogaon block in Bolangir district, 24 km from the headquarters town.

The killing of animals and birds takes place at Badkhala and at another place called Saan Khala, 2 km from the main Yatra site.

It is widely reported that thousands of animals and birds are sacrificed during this festival which takes place on the second Tuesday of the month of Pausha.

The Sulia Yatra is one of the major festivals of tribals of western Odisha. The previous evening, Lord Shiva is worshipped first and next early morning, animal sacrifice is performed during the festival.

Sulia Yatra is named after the god Sulia of tribal communities. The place is surrounded by nature. The animal sacrifice is a long tradition of the Kandha tribes. They believe that it will bring success and prosperity to the community by offering blood to the Sulia god. It was also reported that eight sub-castes of the Kandha worship Sulia as their presiding deity in this 500-year-old tradition.