Anil Baijal takes Oath as Delhi’s Lt Governor

New Delhi: Former union home secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as the Lt. Governor of Delhi here. The post was vacant after the surprise resignation of Najeeb Jung last week.

He was administered oath as the 20th Lieutenant Governor of Delhi today by High Court chief Justice G Rohini at Raj Niwas in Civil Lanes area of North Delhi.

He is a 1969 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, retired from service in 2006. He succeeds Najeeb Jung, who resigned earlier this week.

Notably, with 18 months of his tenure left, on December 22 Najeeb Jung resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He said that he would be returning to his “first love, academics”.