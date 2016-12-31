PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

Anil Baijal takes Oath as Delhi’s Lt Governor

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
oath

New Delhi: Former union home secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as the Lt. Governor of Delhi here. The post was vacant after the surprise resignation of Najeeb Jung last week.

He was administered oath as the 20th Lieutenant Governor of Delhi today by High Court chief Justice G Rohini at Raj Niwas in Civil Lanes area of North Delhi.

He is a 1969 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, retired from service in 2006. He succeeds Najeeb Jung, who resigned earlier this week.

Notably, with 18 months of his tenure left, on December 22 Najeeb Jung resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He said that he would be returning to his “first love, academics”.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

indian idol indian idol
42.2K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
mahima mishra mahima mishra
6.3K
Headlines

Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand
5.3K
Entertainment

Cuttack boy in The Voice India Season 2
bhubaneswar airport bhubaneswar airport
2.3K
Crime

Kidnap bid foiled at Bhubaneswar Airport
Patha Utsav Patha Utsav
2.2K
Twin City

Patha Utsav : Prince Dance group, street art, Christmas fever
To Top